Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.35 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFXT. Acumen Capital raised Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFXT opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $678.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.02. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 516,300 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,458,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

