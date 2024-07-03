QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 1% Higher

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $202.68 and last traded at $202.23. 1,326,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,256,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.16.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $227.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,456,475 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

