Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Reaches $5.80 on Major Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $58.00 million and $10,644.13 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $5.80 or 0.00009697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.86364122 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,990.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

