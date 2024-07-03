Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $2.14 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,246.42 or 1.00053105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.