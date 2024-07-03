QUASA (QUA) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,776.86 and approximately $2,566.73 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,385.48 or 1.00057905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00077464 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198523 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,629.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

