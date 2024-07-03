Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $61.86 million and $4.34 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

