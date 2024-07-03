Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $64.09 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.