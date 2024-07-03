Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RANI. BTIG Research raised their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RANI opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $195.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

