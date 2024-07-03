RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $273.23

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $273.23 and last traded at $267.98, with a volume of 177732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.51. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 131.43 and a beta of 1.34.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

