REACT Group (LON:REAT) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.04 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.90). Approximately 378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.92).

REACT Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

REACT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.