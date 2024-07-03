Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,217 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Bank OZK accounts for about 1.1% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.66. 1,014,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

