Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,534 shares of company stock worth $68,653,238. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

ANET traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,926. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $365.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

