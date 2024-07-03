Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,180 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 85,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 112,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,421. The company has a market cap of $299.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $31.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCFT

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $1,310,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,224,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,578,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 850,938 shares of company stock worth $17,504,582. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.