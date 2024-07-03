Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in Reverb ETF (BATS:RVRB)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reverb ETF (BATS:RVRB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Reverb ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 22.82% of Reverb ETF worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reverb ETF in the third quarter valued at about $940,000.

Reverb ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Reverb ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Reverb ETF Profile

The Reverb ETF (RVRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of approximately 500 of the largest companies listed in the US. It weights companies based on market sentiment through a proprietary web-based algorithm. RVRB was launched on Nov 4, 2022 and is managed by Penserra Capital Management.

