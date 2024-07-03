Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $250.04. 2,026,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,628. The firm has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.52. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

