Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,223 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 669.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,886,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.46. The stock had a trading volume of 722,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,422. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

