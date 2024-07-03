Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.94. The company had a trading volume of 845,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,389. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.