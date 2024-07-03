Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 11.9 %

NYSE:REED opened at $1.69 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. Research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

