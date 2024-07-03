REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 10,000 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $127,193.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
REGENXBIO Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $524.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $28.80.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGNX
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than REGENXBIO
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Clarivate: The Cheapest AI Stock Worth Buying?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Survey: America’s Top 100 Hidden Gem Cities for Startups
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.