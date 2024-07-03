REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 10,000 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $127,193.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $524.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 790,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 436,043 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $6,146,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $5,268,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

