Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Anderson Wittekind William Sells 60,000 Shares

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,118,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,371.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

RENB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 203,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,120. Renovaro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $233.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Renovaro by 904.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renovaro in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

