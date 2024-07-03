Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 57,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $630,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

BHP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.