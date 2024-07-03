Requisite Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy accounts for 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 983,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,006. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

