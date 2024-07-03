Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alliant Energy Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alliant Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

