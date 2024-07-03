Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.34. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 265,430 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $570.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $179.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.22 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 640,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 193,829 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

