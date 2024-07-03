RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. 6,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,468. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

