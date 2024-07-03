Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after buying an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after buying an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

