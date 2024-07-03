Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,071,600 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 29,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,569,051.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,481,733 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,141. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 825,307 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 12.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 197,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,580,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

