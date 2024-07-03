Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Rollins were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

