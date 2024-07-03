Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Profire Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Profire Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Profire Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Profire Energy

Profire Energy Stock Performance

PFIE stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,647,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 235,664 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,484,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 57,020 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.