Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.60

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.60 and last traded at $109.31, with a volume of 223832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

