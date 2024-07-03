Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $85,131.80

Rune (RUNE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $73,898.98 and $85,131.80 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for $3.77 or 0.00006390 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.11512376 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $82,174.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

