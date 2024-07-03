Santori & Peters Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 2.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,954 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.