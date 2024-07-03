Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Santori & Peters Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,160,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,320. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

