Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 73,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 659,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 148.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 3,112.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

