Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.22

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.22 and last traded at C$18.13, with a volume of 17965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIS. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$209.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 11,600 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. 20.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

