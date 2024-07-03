Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $721,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 669,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 425.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 145,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 117,701 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. 15,706,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,601,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

