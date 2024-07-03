Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 1,198 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.06. The stock had a trading volume of 590,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,406. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

