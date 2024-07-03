Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 5,585 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. 69,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,800. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
