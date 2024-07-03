Saxon Interests Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

IWB traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $300.17. 729,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.57 and a 200-day moving average of $279.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $300.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

