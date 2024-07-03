Saxon Interests Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,439. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

