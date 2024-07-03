Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 496.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. 169,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

