Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 218 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,729,000 after purchasing an additional 670,261 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,717. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.79. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

McDonald's Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

