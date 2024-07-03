Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 2,107 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. 10,080,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,581,250. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

