Saxon Interests Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PID. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 163,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PID traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. 114,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

