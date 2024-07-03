Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.64) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.26. Schroder Income Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 247 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 296 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £200.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,243.48 and a beta of 0.89.
About Schroder Income Growth
