Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.64) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.26. Schroder Income Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 247 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 296 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £200.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,243.48 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

