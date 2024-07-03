Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 1,236,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

