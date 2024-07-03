Scott Bizily Sells 4,248 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FDMT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 241,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

