Scott Bizily Sells 4,248 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50.
  • On Tuesday, April 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FDMT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 241,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FDMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

