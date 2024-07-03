Scott H. Galit Sells 352,165 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,746.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 725,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,962. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Payoneer Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,085,000 after buying an additional 1,166,894 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 274,942 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,007 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.