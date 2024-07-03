Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Melanie Renee Miller Sells 25,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total value of C$472,500.00.

Melanie Renee Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Melanie Renee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total value of C$326,610.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

SEA traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.26. 19,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,645. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 0.99. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$12.62 and a 52-week high of C$23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

