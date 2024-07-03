Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 858,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $580,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Shopify by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Shopify by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.74. 674,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,492. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

